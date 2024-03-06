Nat Sciver-Brunt has been retained by The Blaze.

The duo are among eight players from The Blaze whose retention has been confirmed on The Hundred's Deadline Day.

Tammy Beaumont returns to Welsh Fire, where she hit the competition's highest score of all time last summer, with Sarah Bryce also remaining in Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Glenn and Sophie Munro will both return to Lord's with London Spirit, while Kathryn Bryce and Marie Kelly have been retained by Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers respectively.

Sciver-Brunt, the No.1 ranked batter in women’s ODI cricket, said: “I’m really pleased to be retained by Trent Rockets again this year. Trent Bridge is a great place to play cricket and the Rockets fans always turn the stadium yellow in their support for us. We've got the motivation to get back in the qualification spots and, with a similar squad and the additions still to come, we're confident we can do that.”

Teams in The Hundred will be able to snap up new players in the Draft, powered by Sage, on Wednesday 20 March/