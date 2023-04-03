England MMA call-up for Tyler for European Cup Championships in Hungary

The 14-year-old Samworth Academy student is set to fight for his country in the European Cup Championships in Hungary in June.

Tyler has won two out of the four fights he has participated in under RECC (Revolution Elite Combat Championship) and when his coach Gabor Szabo was reached out to by the World Kick-boxing Federation (WKF) to see if he had any fighters he felt able to compete at an international level, Tyler's name was given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad Ashley said: “This boasts weekend long tournaments for boxing, K1 and MMA. Tyler believes this is a big opportunity to showcase his skills and learn new techniques while also refining his art that his coaches have taught him.

Tyler Spencer, centre, with Gabor Szabo and Neil Huntley.

“We would be grateful for any sponsorship/promotion as Tyler has to fund his own flight and accommodation.

“Sponsors will have their logos/names printed on his robe, shared and explained through the gym's media platforms which reach over 70,000 potential customers over the next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Gabor Szabo has a black belt in kick-boxing, was national champion of Hungary in amateur MMA and became the WKF MMA champion just to name a few of his titles and trains Tyler in all things K1.

Tyler fights with Revolution Gym in Sutton, run by Neil Huntley, who trains Tyler in boxing and has has his own impressive fighting CV with over 29 years experience in the world of fighting.

The gym intends sending a few fighters alongside Tyler to Hungary to compete and any sponsorship would be welcomed.

Ashley added: “Tyler used to be a footballer- goalkeeping specifically - but wanted to try something new and found he really enjoyed MMA watching it and doing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad