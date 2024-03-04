Runners gather for the Rasselbock Backyard Ultra. Pic by Paul Horton

Runners gathered for the event, which has no fixed length in time or distance.

Entrants just ran the same 4.19-mile loop every hour and you run until you can’t run anymore.

The winner is found when they are the last runner standing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event may last 10 hours or it may last 80 hours, you just never know what will happen in a Back Yard Ultra.