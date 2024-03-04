News you can trust since 1952
Endurance runners gather for stamina test at Sherwood Pines

It was the second Rasselbock Backyard Ultra 2024 on Saturday with a midday start at Sherwood Pines.
By Paul Horton
Published 4th Mar 2024, 08:07 GMT
Runners gather for the Rasselbock Backyard Ultra. Pic by Paul HortonRunners gather for the Rasselbock Backyard Ultra. Pic by Paul Horton
Runners gathered for the event, which has no fixed length in time or distance.

Entrants just ran the same 4.19-mile loop every hour and you run until you can’t run anymore.

The winner is found when they are the last runner standing.

The event may last 10 hours or it may last 80 hours, you just never know what will happen in a Back Yard Ultra.

This is a Silver Medal event for the journey to the pinnacle race of the Backyard Series – Bigs Backyard Ultra in Tennessee, USA.

