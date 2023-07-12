End of an era as Mansfield Mechanics Institute snooker ace Ian Gibson retires

As a committee member for both the snooker and the Institute, Ian, with his knowledge of the game, successfully co-ordinated many years of snooker competitions ensuring entrants, rules and timetables, all with his unerring sportsmanship for fair play.

In play he was a respected and feared opponent, well remembered for his cue ball control and thoughtful, skilful safety play.

Ian entered club competitions leaving his name on the tournament board of winners, winning their in-house Charles Fletcher tournament on three occasions.

End of an era as snooker stalwart Ian Gibson retires.