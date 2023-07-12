News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

End of an era as Mansfield Mechanics Institute snooker ace Ian Gibson retires

Long time member Ian Gibson bowed officially retired from the game and club he had played, served and loved for some 50 years at the 2023 AGM of Mansfield Mechanics Institute Snooker Club.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

As a committee member for both the snooker and the Institute, Ian, with his knowledge of the game, successfully co-ordinated many years of snooker competitions ensuring entrants, rules and timetables, all with his unerring sportsmanship for fair play.

In play he was a respected and feared opponent, well remembered for his cue ball control and thoughtful, skilful safety play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian entered club competitions leaving his name on the tournament board of winners, winning their in-house Charles Fletcher tournament on three occasions.

End of an era as snooker stalwart Ian Gibson retires.End of an era as snooker stalwart Ian Gibson retires.
End of an era as snooker stalwart Ian Gibson retires.
Most Popular

A spokesman said: “With over a dozen years as snooker treasurer adding to his reputation and credit, we owe Ian a debt of gratitude for his many years of commitment. Best wishes for your future and thank you.”