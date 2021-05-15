Encore looks to be champ at Uttoxeter this evening

A view of a weather vane at Uttoxeter racecourse. (Photo by Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images)

Uttoxeter Racecourse stages a competitive twilight meeting this evening, which features over £59,000 in prize money.

The seven-race card gets underway at 5.15pm and culminates at 8.20pm. We have previewed the pick of the action with the going at the track currently Good to Soft, Good in places.

The feature race of the evening is the three-mile handicap hurdle over three miles at 6.20pm.

The contest boasts a prize fund of £18,500 and has attracted a small bur select field of seven runners.

Dan Skelton is no stranger to success at the track, enjoying a 27 per cent strike-rate and is represented in the highlight by 3/1 favourite Encore Champs.

The seven-year-old has failed to fire in two runs for the yard since the switch from Warren Greatrex, but remains feasibly treated off a mark of 129.

Lord Accord (7/2) shaped with promise at Ayr when trying this trip for the first time on his latest start and is respected despite being given a 2lb rise, whilst top-weight Skandiburg (9/2) caught the eye on his first run for Jamie Snowden when a narrow second at Doncaster last time out.

Canyon City (5/1) is partnered by Grade One winning rider Bryony Frost and would be a live contender if back to the pick of his form. The eight-year-old hinted at a revival when fourth at Haydock last time out and a mark of 127 could underestimate him.

Fergal O’Brien’s team have made a good start to the new season with seven winners already and the consistent Jarveys Plate (5/1) is another to note having scored in fine style at Newbury last time out, before finishing a respectable second at Exeter last time out when the ground may have just been too quick.

South Terrace (7/1), second at Warwick last time out and the exposed Perfect Man (33/1) complete the seven runners.

Elsewhere on the card, the mares’ handicap chase at 6.50pm over three miles. Five runners go to post including Molly Carew who bids to complete the three-timer for Neil Mulholland. The nine-year-old will have to carry top-weight, but impressed in a competitive event at Haydock last time out and looks capable of defying a mark of 121.

Madera Mist gets more than a stone from Molly Carew at the weights and is a live danger based on her excellent second at Cheltenham last time out where she just struggled to see out the three and a quarter-mile trip. This slight drop in distance will play to her strengths.

The five runners also feature last time out winner Dolly Dancer and recent Worcester second Floral Bouquet. Redbridge Gold completes the quintet.

The opening novices’ hurdle at 5.15pm looks a good opportunity for Cascova (1/3) to record successive victories for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville. The six-year-old was a comfortable winner at Ascot in March and despite having to defy a penalty in this event, he should take the world of beating.

Across the rest of the card, the Philip Kirby-trained Wye Aye (2/1) bids to defy top-weight in the 7.20pm, a competitive novices’ handicap hurdle over three miles, but comes into the race off the back of two smart wins. He looks to be the one to beat despite Profile Picture looking an interesting contender having finished second at the track earlier this month.

The 7.50pm is another competitive novices’ handicap hurdle, but Dan Skelton could hold the key with top-weight Ever So Cool (11/4). The six-year-old was pulled-up at Uttoxeter last time, but if forgiven that effort, his form when fourth at Newton Abbot in September makes him a leading player along with Leeswood Lily (5/1) who was third at Perth on her latest start.

Uttoxeter Selections:

5.15pm Cascova 1/3

5.45pm Going Mobile 3/1

6.20pm Skandiburg 9/2

6.50pm Madera Mist 5/2

7.20pm Wye Aye 2/1

7.50pm Ever So Cool 1¼

8.20pm Shall We Go Now 8/1