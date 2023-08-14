In one of the best nights for competition all season the athletes put in some terrific performances.

One of the club's rising sprint stars Emma Nowak had a scintillating run over 100 metres to record 13.12 and win her heat by a clear margin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U15 athlete Emma has had a breakthrough summer showing massive improvements in her personal bests and her improvement is testament to the hard work she has put in over the last 12 months.

Emma Nowak - in superb form for Harriers.

Jordan Boam recorded a near four second personal best over 1500 metres recording 4.13.75 and is an indication he will be going to the European Police Championships in Prague at the end of this month in great shape.

After an operation less than two months previously Paige Roadley has come back strongly recording 2.25.71 for 800 and will also be looking to be in great shape by the time she races the same event in Prague.

Racing over 1500 Maisy Slack put in a superbly paced effort to record 5.03.61, Olivia Shaw recorded a new best of 5.15.63 and Sam Knott recorded 4.38.69.

In the field events Maya Bonser recorded 3.92 metres for the Long and 1.20 metres for High Jump with Sophie Peet leaping to 3.87 metres in the Long Jump.