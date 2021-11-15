Edwinstowe schoolboy Joshua Williams is eighth on debut international race in Spain

Joshua Williams in Spain last week.

That wasn't enough to qualify the St Mary's C of E Primary School pupil for the weekend's Super Final, but as one of only four 10-year-olds in a field dominated by 14-year-olds, and the smallest and lightest racer there, he won many hearts with his displays.He even had to have his race suit altered overnight as the smallest size was still too big for him and it was impossible to give him a snug fit.

But Joshua came 11th of 18 riders to make qualifying and was eighth in that to reach his group final in which he also finished eighth.

“I really enjoyed the world final in Valencia,” he said.

“The track is very fast and technical and really fun to race around.

“My favourite part of the track was the short straight after turn eight as I was able to pull a small gap on the the rider behind.

“I have enjoyed all the Spanish tracks we have visited over the last two weeks and look forward to going again for some winter testing before next season.”

Dad Stuart, who was out there with Joshua for over two weeks, added: “It’s been great to come away being only two seconds a lap away off the fastest kids in the world and knowing where we can improve on this.

“Having age on our side, being only 10 years old and the youngest in the competitions and also the smallest, Joshua getting older and bigger can only help improve his ability and skills.

“I’m confident with continued training and the right people backing us Joshua should be able to realise his dream of competing in the Spanish Moto4 ESBK championship in the near future.

“The company I work for, Mansfield based furniture manufacturer, Deanestor Limited have been very supportive of Joshua’s racing and allowing me the time off to do this with him.