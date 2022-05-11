Eastwood Tennis Club to host Open Day as they show off newly-resurfaced courts

Eastwood Tennis Club's Open Day is on Saturday.

The day forms part of the Lawn Tennis Association’s ‘Great British Tennis Weekend’ and will see free tennis sessions laid on between 9am and 1pm that are available for everyone of all ages to take part in.

Equipment and refreshments will be provided free of charge and a qualified coach will be on hand.

The club is hoping to attract new members, which in turn could mean it adding more teams to the three that already compete in local leagues, namely a mixed team and men’s and ladies teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastwood Tennis Club’s Ruth Smith said: “The courts look fantastic and it’s the first time they’ve been resurfaced for a long time, so we’d love to have people come along and use the facility.

"We’re keen to attract players of all ages, particularly adults. We already have good numbers attend our junior coaching sessions on Saturday mornings but youngsters are also welcome to join up and play the game.

"We are in a good area and there aren’t too many other clubs locally, perhaps Ilkeston and Wollaton are the closest, and we have teams playing in competitive leagues so being able to add more teams would be fantastic.

"We hope to see plenty at the club on Saturday in what we hope will be nice weather to come and have a go and enjoy the new courts.”