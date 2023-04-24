Early meeting at Charnwood underlines Mansfield Harriers’ fine winter work

Harriers were well represented and eager to see what sort of shape they are in as the new Track and Field season approaches.

In the throws Mansfield athletes have started the season with great potential, none more so than U17 Matthew Young who launched the Javelin out to 49.48m which shows great consistency after his impressive 54m throw two weeks earlier at Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew also travelled to Birmingham to compete in the Birchfield Young Athletes Open where he won again with another big throw of 53.20m.

Matt Young - two wins with the javelin this week.

Another U17, Serenity Joynt, was equally as impressive in the Shot competition as she reached out to an excellent 11.47m

U13 Sophie Peet achieved a personal best in the Shot with 6.10m and followed that up with equally impressive PBs in the 70 Hurdles with 13.06 and Long Jump with3.98m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johar Ali, a first year U20 also made an impressive start to the new season in his preferred 800m, running a very strong race to record a PB of 1.56.92.

Senior Paige Roadley opened her 800 season with a pleasing run of 2.26.89.

U15 Florence Kenney was close to her 800 PB with 2.34.26, then recorded a good 46.55 over 300.

Meanwhile, in the 1500 race U20 Sophie Toyn clocked 5.29.46 with another U20, Ben Smith, recording a PB over 400 with a run of 51.96.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U20 Freya Lowe recorded two new personal bests over both the 200 and the Shot with 29.04 and 7.98m with Ben Lowe achieving a PB in the High Jump with a leap of 1.67m as well as recording 25.60 at 200m in the U17 competition.

Oliver Salmon was another impressive performer in the U20 age group with 11.62 at 100m and a 6.18m long jump with Nathan Salmon recording 12.49 for 100m and 15.86 for 100m Hurdles in the U17 age group.