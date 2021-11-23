Early 19-point surge by Grimsby is too much for visiting Ashfield to come back from

Ashfield in action in the defeat at Grimsby on Saturday.

Mistake after mistake and missed tackles saw the home side up by 19 points within the first 15 minutes.

Ashfield finally woke up, with powerful ball carries for Peacock and Heald, setting the platform for Purnell to kick into good field position.

A strong line out set the forwards on the move again and, after quick ball from the breakdown, Heald was through to score, though the conversion was missed.

However, this sparked the home side back into action, almost immediately crossing Ashfield's line again.

The second half started better for Ashfield and from a scrum, Ashfield No.8 Peacock crashed over. Ashfield pressure was building and a loose kick by the home side allowed Alvey to run back at them, crossing the line.