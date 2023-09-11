Dutch star Olav Kooij wins again as Edwinstowe hosts Tour of Britain Stage Four

Having been in Mansfield town centre last year, this time the Tour’s Stags Four started in Edwinstowe at the Sherwood Forest Visitors’ Centre, finishing in Newark where Olav Kooij equalled Edvald Boasson Hagen’s record of four-consecutive Tour of Britain stage victories.

The Dutchman once again benefited from a brilliant lead-out from his Jumbo – Visma team-mate Wout van Aert after other teams attempted to form their own trains approaching the finish line. Casper van Uden (Team dsm – firmenich) placed second, with Ethan Vernon continuing his consistent week by placing third. Kooij continues to lead the race’s general classification and tops the standings in the cottages.com points and Sportive Breaks best young rider competitions.