So, after a frustrating first round, the team are now second in the championship with only six points between first and second after taking a full 50 points at Oulton Park.

Max topping both free practice sessions and in qualification he secured his second pole position of the year with a lap time of 1.39.89, just 0.032 off the lap record.

Race one was eventful from the off as a number of incidents around the circuit prompted the safety car to be deployed while the marshals helped riders exit the track and cleared up damaged machinery.

Winner Max Cook on the podium at Oulton Park.

Max resumed his race from the front of pack and quickly got himself into a metronomic rhythm. With 12 laps completed Max took the chequered flag in first place with a lead of 5.94 seconds and a new race lap record of 1.39.48.

With 25 points now on the championship table Max headed into his last race of the weekend from pole position based on his previous race pace.

The start of this race was much more civilised with the majority of his competitions staying upright to complete lap one.

Lap two saw Max start to stretch his lead again leaving the pack behind and victory and a further 25 championship points were secured with Max crossing the line 4.81 seconds in front.