Dominant Mansfield Harriers retain Nottinghamshire Mini League Cross Country

Picture is Mansfield Harriers' winning Under 15 girls team. Left to right: Martha Yanney, Zoe Spencer, Isabel Westwood, Freya Longmead, Jemima Waller and Megan Fryer.

After four great performances it was the Mansfield juniors event to lose but they came out in big numbers and put in a dominant performance to win on the day by 52 points.

Mansfield’s strength was always consistency across all the six race categories, with the club taking the win in a superb four age groups and taking several individual medals and numerous other terrific individual performances.

The under 15 boys were the only overall boy team winners and put in a superb performance on the day with Jacob Nugent a runaway winner, followed by Ed Sankey (2nd), Eddie Holden (3rd). and Will Sankey 8th. Ed Sankey went on to win the overall title with Eddie Holden 2nd and Will Sankey narrowly missing out on an individual podium place in 4th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The under 15 girls was another age group where the club had the double of overall team winners and individual winner with Isabel Westwood taking the honours. The club also took the team honours in the home fixture with Isabel 4th Zoe Spencer 5th, Jemima Waller 7th, Martha Yanney 12th, Freya Longmead 16th and Megan Fryer 17th. A superb winter of racing saw Zoe take the individual bronze medal.

In the Under 13 girls age group Mansfield saw another dominant display with the club again taking the overall team award and Lily Mason taking the individual gold and after pulsating winter in the league. Amelia Arbon was first back at the home fixture in 4th placed followed by Maisie Slack 7th, Florence Kenny 13th, Olivia Shaw 14th, Grace Sinclair 18th, Freya Martin 19th, Phoebe Butler 23rd, Zia Clayton-Wade 24th, Maisie Birchall 26th and Martha Walker 28th. After a tight battle all season Amelia took the bronze individual medal on countback with Maisie Slack 7th and Florence Kenny 9th.

At he Under 13 boy age group the team finished 2nd overall behind a very strong Rushcliffe outfit with Dan Adams taking a great bronze medal after a strong season of racing. In his first race of the league this season Eddie Lowe came away with the win followed by Dan 5th, Oliver McClemens 11th, Charlie Taylor 13th and Finlay Strauther 21st with Charlie 10th overall.

Another team win came from the Under 11 girls after a season long battle with Newark, with a great performance at Mansfield clinching the honours. Charley Whysall ran strongly for 2nd followed by Isla Jones 6th, Myannie Westwood 9th, Olivia Wright 10th, Maisy Adams 14th, Edee Gascoyne 19th, Isabelle Wood 20th, Maya Bonser 29th, Maisie Lowe 31st and Poppi Clayton-Wade 35th. Charley made the individual season long podium with silver, Myannie placing 6th and Isla 9th.

The Under 11 boys placed 3rd team for the season and in the Mansfield fixture Harry Milnes was first athlete back in 4th place. Mihnea Radu had a great series 9th on the day and 7th overall. Max Richards completed the scoring team at Mansfield in 11th place followed by Owen Pilmore 22nd, William Sinclair 23rd, William Kenny 24th and Xander Arbon 25th.

Paul Wright continued his incredible run of form racing for the Midland Masters in the Inter regional indoor competition at Lee Valley. Racing in the 3000 metres Wright put in a dominant display to win by close to 20 seconds in a terrific time of 8.46.35 which supported the Midlands team to retain the trophy.