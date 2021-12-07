Destiny in Dublin as Luke Duffy races for GB at European Championships
Mansfield Harrier Luke Duffy makes the journey to the Sport Ireland campus on the outskirts of Dublin this week to compete in the Mixed Relay at the Spar European Cross Country Championships.
The 21-year-old made the bold decision to chase selection in this senior event where only two qualify rather than his age group, the U23 team event where six will compete for Great Britain.
This is Duffy’s first GB appearance having made several England appearances as a Junior with the highlight being his bronze medal as a 16 year old at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Nassau back in 2017.
The event will be televised live Sunday the 12th from 10am on the BBC red button with commentary from Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe.
The mixed relay event is due to start at 12.21 and the GB team will be looking to come away with medals in this major championship. Duffy joins an illustrious group of Harriers to represent GB.