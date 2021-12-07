Luke Duffy - big race ahead in Dublin

The 21-year-old made the bold decision to chase selection in this senior event where only two qualify rather than his age group, the U23 team event where six will compete for Great Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is Duffy’s first GB appearance having made several England appearances as a Junior with the highlight being his bronze medal as a 16 year old at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Nassau back in 2017.

The event will be televised live Sunday the 12th from 10am on the BBC red button with commentary from Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe.