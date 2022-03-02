Ben Aitchison is aiming for an England spot.

The Falcons are aiming to put a disappointing 2021 behind them under the leadership of new head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

Arthur brings a wealth of experience with him at the very top of the international game.

“It is really, really exciting,” said Aitchison. “Even though we’ve not worked with him yet, there has been a marked difference in training even without him being here, just knowing he’s the new coach.

“When he does get here I suspect it’ll push us on to another level. I think he’ll be good for me and I can’t wait to learn from him and play cricket under him.

“I’d say we’ll be a lot more aggressive, taking the game to the opposition.

“We drifted at times last year so we’re definitely going to be more competitive and if we do get beat we have to make sure it’s the hard way.

On the personal front Aitchison hopes he can back the wickets to fire Derbyshire to domestic success and also put himself into the international spotlight.

“I obviously have the aim of playing for England,” he added. “There’s no point beating about the bush on that; if you’re playing county cricket and aren’t ambitious about playing for England then I don’t see the point in playing.