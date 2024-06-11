Derbyshire youngster is called up by England U19s
Moore, 17, became Derbyshire’s youngest-ever debutant when he made his List A bow against Worcestershire in August 2023, with the tall fast bowler going on to claim two wickets across three Metro Bank One-Day Cup fixtures.
Moore played a match-winning innings in the Second XI Championship victory over Durham in May, scoring 64 not out while chasing 296, after claiming 2-34 with the ball in the second innings.
He was selected for the England Under 19s Youth ODI series against Australia in 2023, but was ruled out of making his debut through injury. Now, he will be pushing for a place in the XI to face Sri Lanka at Chelmsford and Hove.
Moore will be joined in the series by Derbyshire Head of Talent Pathway, Daryn Smit, who will be coaching a Young Lions Invitational XI, which will face England Under 19s in a 50-over warm-up fixture at Loughborough on Monday 24 June.
England will also play Sri Lanka in two Youth Test Matches, with the squad for that series to be announced in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.