Derbyshire slip to derby defeat against Notts

A powercut could not deny Notts Outlaws victory over local rivals Derbyshire Falcons in an extraordinary Vitality Blast North Group match at the Central Co-op County Ground.

The Outlaws were 108 for 3, chasing the Falcons 162 for 9, when the floodlights went out midway through the 13th over.

When power was restored, the visitors were set a revised target of 120 and they easily sealed victory by seven wickets under the DLS method.

Before the late drama, Aneurin Donald hammered 50 off 22 balls and Wayne Madsen passed 5,000 T20 runs in the Falcons total with Liam Patterson-White taking 3 for 20 and Dillon Pennington 3 for 40.

Lyndon James and Jack Haynes both scored 43 and after the lights came back on, Tom Moores and Freddie McCann saw the Outlaws home to consign the Falcons to a third defeat.

The Falcons lost two wickets in the first three overs of the powerplay before Donald found his range in spectacular style.

He pulled Pennington for two consecutive sixes, the second smashing into the scoreboard, before swatting another maximum over cover to end an over which cost 22.

Daniel Sams was dispatched high over the mid-wicket ropes and Conor McKerr was slashed over cover for a fifth six as Donald roared to a 21 ball 50 which also included three fours.

His pyrotechnics took the Falcons to 65 for 2 at the end of the powerplay but he drove the next ball to long off and that sparked a mini collapse.

Samit Patel pulled McKerr to deep mid-wicket before Martin Andersson was bowled coming down the pitch to Liam Patterson-White to reduce the hosts to 77 for 5.

Ross Whiteley responded by sweeping Calvin Harrison and pulling Patterson-White for two sixes but then picked out deep mid-wicket.

Wayne Madsen and Brooke Guest added 41 from 30 balls but three wickets fell off the last three deliveries, one to a run out, to leave the Outlaws chasing 163.

Patel was unable to take the field because of a calf injury which left the Falcons a bowler down but they started well with Ben Aitchison having Joe Clarke caught at slip in the first over.

James and Haynes regrouped and both cleared the ropes as the Outlaws moved to 48 for 1 at the end of the powerplay.

The pair took 15 from a Whiteley over and put on 81 from 54 balls before Haynes pulled Pat Brown to deep mid on in the 10th over.

James dispatched Andersson for six but next ball fell in identical fashion to Haynes before the ground was plunged into darkness.

The power came back on in time for the game to resume at 10.10pm with a revised target leaving the Outlaws to score 12 from 15 balls.

Tom Moores and Freddie McCann ensured there were no more twists before Pat Brown bowled a wide to put the lights out on the Falcons fading hopes.