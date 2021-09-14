Derbsyhire v Kent washed out on day three

No play was possible on day three of Derbyshire v Kent.

Rain throughout the morning prevented any play before lunch and with no sign of the weather improving, it was no surprise when the umpires decided to call the game off for the day at just after 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with better conditions forecast for tomorrow (Wednesday), Kent are still well placed to complete a hat-trick of wins in Division Three.