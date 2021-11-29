Luke Duffy after his fine run in Liverpool.

Duffy chose to run in the short course race over one mile looking for selection in the mixed relay team for the Europeans and, in a high quality field, placed second in 4.31 after a desperate sprint to the line as second, third and fourth all recorded the same time.

British Athletics selection policy is the first two in the men and women home in the respective races would be automatically selected for the team.

Duffy will now go on to represent Great Britain in his first senior international in Dublin on 12th December in the European Cross Country Championships.

Also in the team are Ben West from Milton Keynes, Hannah Nuttall from Charnwood and 800m Olympic finalist Alexandra Bell from Pudsey and Bramley.

Running in the U20 races, two of Mansfield's highly-rated juniors had strong runs in high quality times after recent setbacks.

Lauren McNeil, who now studies at Birmingham University, is coming back to form after having a virus for most of the term and was placed 14th in the female race.