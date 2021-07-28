Dave Houghton wants Derbyshire to get up and running in Royal London Cup by using their feet

Ed Pollock and Michael Burgess celebrate Warwickshire's win over Derbyshire in the Royal London Cup. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Derbyshire face a tough task to qualify for the quarter-finals after two away defeats were followed by another setback at home to Warwickshire on Tuesday.

Houghton was disappointed by the way his side fell away after an opening stand of 82 and he wants to see a more positive mind-set when they face Glamorgan at Derby on Friday (July 30).

Derbyshire's head of cricket is looking for better running between the wickets as one way to put pressure on the fielding side.

“I think our running between the wickets is improving, I know we had a few run-outs on Tuesday – a couple were right at the end when you just run for everything – but I want our guys to be running better," he said.

"It's such an integral part of the game at the moment and if you lose one or two wickets to run-outs it's a legitimate way of getting out. As long as we don't see that run-out as so big it stops us running well between the wickets I think that side of our game will progress.

"It's quite tough to manage at the moment, we've been on a losing streak for a while and it's quite hard to get guys positive and try to take the right options to win games.

"That's what we've talked about so that when we come back on Friday we start taking some positive options and try to get the scoreboard to tick over at the right rate."

Derbyshire's innings stalled against Warwickshire's spinners and that is another area Houghton is looking for improvement.

"The problem I had with watching us play was you looked at the field set by their spinners and it stayed exactly the same for 27 overs and we did nothing to change it.

"I didn't see a single sweep shot, I didn't see us hit the ball from off to leg to try to get a fielder across which would then make life easier for us to score on a rotational basis to every ball.

"So that's the thing I'm talking about. We were a little worried about getting out, but as it turned out we did get out and we underscored. So let's be bold enough to take a positive approach and see if we can get ourselves a winning total.