Date confirmed for England v New Zealand and India matches at Trent Bridge

Kane Williamson's New Zealand will give England a big test next summer. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Kane Williamson’s world champions will take on the Three Lions in the second LV= Insurance Test Match of the summer from Friday 10-Tuesday 14 June.

The five-day encounter precedes a clash between the two top-ranked IT20 outfits in world cricket, as England welcome India in the international game’s shortest format on Sunday 3 July.

“It was a delight to witness capacity crowds thrilling to the return of international cricket at our venue this summer – and those matchdays have only served to whet the appetite for 2022,” said Nottinghamshire’s Commercial Director Michael Temple.

“With New Zealand now established as the world’s leading Test side, and with England and India setting the pace in the IT20 rankings, the on-field action next summer promises to be of the very highest calibre.