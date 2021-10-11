Cycling champion Lamb is Mansfield’s best kept secret

Ross Lamb celebrates another victory.

“He gets on with the business of winning without the public support he deserves,” said Hall.

“I’ve known Ross since 2017 when I was part sponsor for the team he raced with and during that year he came second in the championships, something that has rested heavy with him ever since.

“So winning this year was an itch he needed to scratch’’

Lamb rides for British Team Swift Carbon UK and has brought the cup home after a long wait since Chris Allcock won the race in 1996.

He joins an elite club of Mansfield cyclists winning championships which also includes Jonno Harper, who took the cyclo cross double in 2015.

Lamb’s race calendar has kept him away from the championships for some years as he has been racing on the continent in both Belgium and France, but it was his performances there that came to the attention of Swift.

This year he has been in world level events including prestigious races such as the Tour of Portugal and the Tour of Britain alongside household names.

Lamb hasn’t time to rest on his laurels as he prepares for the National Championships at Lincoln on 17th October.

“The Nationals are a tough race,” said Lamb.