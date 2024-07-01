Cuckney CC v Plumtree (batting), Tom Ullyott : Tom Ullyott hit 49 not out in Cuckney's defeat.

Cuckney vice-captain Tom Ulyott knows plenty of hard work is ahead if they are to come through their current sticky patch.

The defending Notts Premier League champions suffered rare back-to-back defeats following a narrow 17 run reversal at Wollaton at the weekend.

Below-par Cuckney were bowled out for 201 as they failed to chase down their modest 218 total.

But determined Ulyott, who hit 49 not out in the reply, is confident his boys have what it takes to kick on once again - if they make the right tweaks.

“I'm not sure when we last lost two in a row but it can’t have been recent,” he said.

“We thought we bowled and fielded well and that 220 was perfectly getable, but unfortunately the batters didn’t do their job when the bowlers had done theirs.

“We have no complaints, on the bay the better team arguably won, the same as last week. We have to work hard in training and try and get it right.

“You can't win every game, but there is more too it at the minute. We have looked at where we went wrong and what we can do better, it is small margins and we are not doing the basics the way we want to.

“It's not the end of the world and we will get back on it, but we will need to do that sharply.

“If we get back to winning ways we might be back in the chase up in six weeks, but there is plenty of work ahead. There's plenty of games still to go.”

Cuckney now face a weekend double header, with Attenborough at home in the league before heading to Smethwick in the National Knock-out Cup.

“We have got to win and get back to winning ways,” added Ulyott. “We will fancy our chances against Attenborough, but the confidence will need to be regained.