Captain Tom Ullyott believes Cuckney have the tools needed to repeat last season’s famous league and cup double.

Cuckney took the Notts Premier League title before adding the ECB’s National Club Championship trophy to the cabinet with a dream win at Lord’s.

Cuckney started their title defence with a 40 run win over Newtown Linford in the first round at the weekend.

But it is a title defence that Ullyott knows will take an amazing achievement.

“We just have to use the experience that we gained last year,” he said.

“We are one year older and wiser and we have to keep working hard to improve on the one and two percents.

“We have to make sure standards are as high as possible, no matter what the game.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and keep the focus. It will be difficult to repeat last year, but we feel we have the tools to be able to do that.

“You need a lot of luck and things to go our way, hopefully that can continue.

“It was nice to get through the first round.”

And after four wins in a row, Cuckney have also got their NPL campaign off to a great start.

“I am not one for stats so I haven’t looked at the table,” he said.

“I’m aware we must be top and that is positive.

“We knew with the run of games we had we would like to be top after the first few games, thankfully we have done that.

“We have a big game against Kimberley at the weekend and hopefully we can continue in that form.

“We have got our game plan if things don't work out, we know what we are trying to do and to keep repeating the performances.