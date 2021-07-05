Cuckney aim to lay down a marker at title rivals Cavaliers and Carrington

Cuckney celebrate a wicket for Paul Van Meekeren.

Table-topping Cuckney picked up a crucial six wicket win over Hucknall at the weekend to end a run of poor form.

They will face a Cavaliers side on a hot streak following victory in their last four outings.

But Bostock knows victory for the leaders at the Carrington Oval will put further space and pressure on the chasing pack.

Ameer Kotze fends off a bouncer from Paul Van Meekeren.

“We had a tough week the previous week with back to back loses and it was a win we really needed,” he said.

“It was a really good professional performance. We didn’t start that great with the ball, but our senior batters in Nick Langford and Tom Ullyott certainly put in a really good job with the bat and made it look an easy knock-off in the end.

"Any points we can put on the board adds pressure to teams that have games in hand.

“We always go into the game with the Cavaliers hard, they come at us hard and we go back just as hard to them.

Ameer Kotze is caught behind.

“If we get the majority of the points, six or eight whatever it may be, it would really put the separation between us.

“We spoke about it in the changing room before the game. We had a little wobble at the end of the first half of the season, but if we win the second half of the season from Saturday then we will certainly be in the mix at the end of the season.

“We will certainly put a marker down if we put one over on Cavs.”

But Bostock knows his side must maintain their focus and concentrate on racking the points up.

“Kimberley have four games in hand but they don’t matter if we keep putting points on the board,” he said.

“They then have to win all their games. We can only try and win what we can win.

“We work hard to get to where we get to. It is somewhere we have been before, we are not getting ahead of ourselves.