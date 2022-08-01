This year the race doubled up as the Road 5K County Championships which gave extra impetus to the local event and ensured high quality fields.

Mansfield’s juniors showed the club’s future is in great hands with six athletes in the first 11 with three of them being U17s, also collecting all three podium places in both male and female County Championships in this age group.

Jake Greenhalgh was second overall in 15.38, which gave him both senior and U17 titles. Also, 14-year-old Jacob Nugent took the silver county medal and sixth overall in a PB of 15.51 and Ed Sankey took the bronze, also recording a PB of 16.20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Harriers at the Newstead Dash. Picture by Linacre Photography.

Lily Mason, at just 12, took the female U17 title with a PB of 19.32, with Grace Manson silver 20.20 and, with a welcome return to form, Freya Longmead took bronze with 21.29.

The impressive Juniors continued with a string of PBs or great runs with Jude Ryan 20th in 17.06, Will Sankey 48th, 18.22, Dan Adams 73rd, 19.16, Oliver Mcclemens 75th, 19.17, Charlie Taylor 84th, 19.34, Isabel Westwood, 118th 21.19, Maisy Slack, 139th 21.38, Myannie Westwood, 147th 22.20, Amelia Arbon, 168th 23.15 and Freya Martin, 205th 25.35.

Other County podium places were Dan Nugent, who placed third overall in 15.38 and took gold in the Masters 45 age group and silver in the senior category with Jade Bacon taking a bronze in the senior female, placing 133rd in 21.32. Sarah Richards took silver in the Masters 35 age group, recording 20.27 for an overall 102nd, with close behind Kirsty Huntington taking bronze in 103rd place. Maddy Collinge took the bronze in the Masters 65 with 28.01 for 233rd and Terry Ashmore took a silver in the Masters 65 recording 22.44 for 152nd.

Mansfield had a host of men breaking the 20-minute barrier with Alex Hampson returning from injury finishing fifth with 15.43, Jordan Boam seventh, 16.02, Ben Burnham eighth, 16.10, Adam Wright 27th, 17.30, Matt Bottomore 28th, 17.32, Dylan Janetta 33rd, 17.36, Chris Dale 39th, 18.03, Rob Kendrick 43rd, 18.07, Ben Mcclemens 57th, 18.49, Neil Kennedy 63rd, 19.05, Andy Walker 75th, 19.14, Fraser Bain 90th, 19.50 and Jamie Harris 92nd, 19.57.

Packing well, Jason Taylor placed 106th in 20.41, Neil Halstead 120th, 21.19, Dave Carver 125th, 21.24, Steve Little 142nd, 21.50, Steve Marlow 145th, 22.12, Andy Longmead 152nd, 22.41, Colin Fell 167th, 23.12, Shaun Middleton 179th, 23.35, Mark Burr 190th, 24.10, Dave Robertson 214th, 26.11 Steve Davies 232nd, 27.54 and Pete Copcutt 236th, 28.24.