Clipstone & Bilsthorpe stay top after seeing off Thoresby

Clipstone and Bislthorpe's Lee Wilson in batting action.

Electing to bat, Thoresby were all out for 134, Lee Willis their top scorer with 54, Keiran Walker adding 24.

James Hubball took 4-10 and Christopher Tindle 3-29.

Chris Fletcher struck 43 and Lee Wilson 25 as they got over the line on 135-8. Suhail Ahmed claimed 4-34 for Thoresby.

Notts & Arnold Amateur stayed on their coat tails in second with a 75-run win over Bawtry.

In third place, Welbeck hammered North Wheatley with Leverton by 147 runs.

Choosing to bat, Welbeck amassed 255-7 with 92 for captain Richard Stroh, 53 for Martyn Dobson and 49 for Josh Sanderson and Henry Paterson taking 4-65.

North Wheatley were then skittled out for 108, Aaron Wood top-scoring with 22 and Ashley Willis (3-17), Richie Bentley (3-30) and Andrew Marchant (3-22) sharing nine of the wickets.

Cuckney seconds beat bottom club Killamarsh Juniors by six wickets.

Killamarsh opener Richard Bewsbury struck a superb 98 not out, but only Charana Nanayakkara (27) offered much backing to him as they ended the 50 overs on 180-6.

Dan Brown (64) and Dan Hadlow (52) then provided the backbone of the winning reply of 184-4, despite the efforts of Satinder Singh (3-31).