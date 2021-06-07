Clipstone & Bilsthorpe back on top after nine wicket win at Glapwell

David Willcock - unbeaten 51 as Clipstone went top again.

Table-topping Thoresby were deposed after a crushing 10 wicket home loss to Anston.

And Welbeck leapfrogged Farnsfield into third by beating them by in a low-scoring affair by 18 runs.

Home side Glapwell elected to bat but were all out for just 83, Christopher Tindle taking 3-23 and James Hubball 3-19. Clipstone then cantered to 84-1 in just 13.5 overs with David Willcock 51 not out.

Thoresby suffered a similar heavy loss after making 184-8 in their 50 overs.

Lewis Cameron and Keiran Walker hit 32 apiece and Azar Hussain 29.

But openers Anuk Fernando (124 not out) and Joshua Marsh (43 not out) made light work of that target in reaching 188-0 in just 32 overs.

At Farnsfield, Welbeck chose to bat but were all out for just 114, captain Richard Stroh top-scoring with 29, Mark Hallam ending with 3-28 and James Bowker with 3-21.

However, Welbeck came roaring back into the contest and bowled out the home side for 96 in 43.4 overs. Andrew Frettingham (27) and Liam Delaney (26) offered the only resistance as Andrew Marchant took 4-15 and Ashley Willis 3-18.