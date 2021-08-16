Chris Walker is on the podium again at Donington Park
Ollerton’s ‘Old but Gold’ Chris 'Stalker' Walker was back on the podium again in the Ducati Tri Options Cup at local circuit Donington Park at the weekend reports Paul Horton.
The 49-year-old ex-British Superbike hero carried on where he left off two weeks ago at Brands Hatch, up on the podium again and now third in the Championship with 89 points, having won a race at Brands Hatch two weeks ago.
His two-race Donington adventure had its ups and downs.
In race one Walker was quick off the mark but a battle between him and Rich Energy’s Dave Shoubridge resulted in Walker coming off the wrong side to be pipped to fourth place.
Race two was red-flagged early on after a couple of riders crashed out.
Again the usual talent excelled as he chased the leading pack that saw him take third after Shoulbridge was forced to retire when starting to edge out a gap to fourth.