Chris Walker is on the podium again at Donington Park

Chris Walker on his way to the Donington Park podium.

The 49-year-old ex-British Superbike hero carried on where he left off two weeks ago at Brands Hatch, up on the podium again and now third in the Championship with 89 points, having won a race at Brands Hatch two weeks ago.

His two-race Donington adventure had its ups and downs.

In race one Walker was quick off the mark but a battle between him and Rich Energy’s Dave Shoubridge resulted in Walker coming off the wrong side to be pipped to fourth place.

Race two was red-flagged early on after a couple of riders crashed out.