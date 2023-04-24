When you think of swimming in Mansfield the first name that springs to mind will be Rebecca Adlington.

Brilliant Becky of course put the town on the map with her Olympic exploits. But as we know, swimming is hugely popular in Mansfield and has thrived for decades.

We’ve dipped into our archives this week to find these brilliant pictures from the area’s swim scene, going back as far as the 1970’s.

Take a look and see if you can spot a young you or someone that you know.

Get the latest Mansfield and Ashfield sports news, here.

1 . Mansfield Swimming Club Members of Mansfield Swimming Club pose for a picture at Water Meadows. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Sherwood Baths in 1981 Are you pictured in this Mansfield Swimming Club image from over 40 years ago. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . Everyone Active Leisure swimmers pose during an Everyone Active event aimed at boosting fitness levels. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Sherwood Colliery Swimmers from the Sherwood Colliery Swim Club enjoy a club event. Were you a member of the club and what are your memories? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales