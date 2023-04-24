Check out this retro gallery from Mansfield's swimming scene down the decades and see that there's more to Mansfield swimming than Becky Adlington
When you think of swimming in Mansfield the first name that springs to mind will be Rebecca Adlington.
Brilliant Becky of course put the town on the map with her Olympic exploits. But as we know, swimming is hugely popular in Mansfield and has thrived for decades.
We’ve dipped into our archives this week to find these brilliant pictures from the area’s swim scene, going back as far as the 1970’s.
Take a look and see if you can spot a young you or someone that you know.
