Mansfield Swimming Club at Sherwood Baths in 1981

Check out this retro gallery from Mansfield's swimming scene down the decades and see that there's more to Mansfield swimming than Becky Adlington

When you think of swimming in Mansfield the first name that springs to mind will be Rebecca Adlington.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Brilliant Becky of course put the town on the map with her Olympic exploits. But as we know, swimming is hugely popular in Mansfield and has thrived for decades.

We’ve dipped into our archives this week to find these brilliant pictures from the area’s swim scene, going back as far as the 1970’s.

Take a look and see if you can spot a young you or someone that you know.

Get the latest Mansfield and Ashfield sports news, here.

Members of Mansfield Swimming Club pose for a picture at Water Meadows.

1. Mansfield Swimming Club

Members of Mansfield Swimming Club pose for a picture at Water Meadows. Photo: Submitted

Are you pictured in this Mansfield Swimming Club image from over 40 years ago.

2. Sherwood Baths in 1981

Are you pictured in this Mansfield Swimming Club image from over 40 years ago. Photo: UGC

Leisure swimmers pose during an Everyone Active event aimed at boosting fitness levels.

3. Everyone Active

Leisure swimmers pose during an Everyone Active event aimed at boosting fitness levels. Photo: Submitted

Swimmers from the Sherwood Colliery Swim Club enjoy a club event. Were you a member of the club and what are your memories?

4. Sherwood Colliery

Swimmers from the Sherwood Colliery Swim Club enjoy a club event. Were you a member of the club and what are your memories? Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Becky AdlingtonMansfieldAshfield