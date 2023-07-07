News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Check out this brilliant retro gallery of sport across Mansfield and Ashfield from the 1960's to the present era - including Mansfield Town, Charlotte Henshaw, Ollie Hynd and plenty more

This sports retro gallery dips into Mansfield and Ashfield’s proud sporting past, one which contains some forgotten names.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:26 BST

We’ve got the former Sutton Town and Kirkby Town football teams included, as well as the Ashfield Swans RUFC club.

There’s a reminder of when Linford Christie came to Sutton, some old Mansfield Town snaps and a throwback to the 1981 Mansfield Half Marathon.

Take a look at our gallery, tag in people connected with clubs and, most importantly, enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Get more sports news, here.

A more unusual match took place in 1983 when Sutton Town faced Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in a friendly.

1. Sutton Town v Saudi Arabia

A more unusual match took place in 1983 when Sutton Town faced Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in a friendly. Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
1990 Clipstone Pit v Pub Rugby - the battle for local bragging rights.

2. 1990 Clipstone Pit v Pub Rugby

1990 Clipstone Pit v Pub Rugby - the battle for local bragging rights. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Mansfield battle Doncaster RUFC for the ball from a line-out during their game in January 1987

3. Mansfield RUFC, January 1987

Mansfield battle Doncaster RUFC for the ball from a line-out during their game in January 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
This junior football team proudly pose in their perfect white kits back in 1973. Is this you in your youth?

4. Football in the 70's

This junior football team proudly pose in their perfect white kits back in 1973. Is this you in your youth? Photo: Johnston Press

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:Mansfield TownAshfieldMansfieldOllie Hynd