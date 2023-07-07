This sports retro gallery dips into Mansfield and Ashfield’s proud sporting past, one which contains some forgotten names.

We’ve got the former Sutton Town and Kirkby Town football teams included, as well as the Ashfield Swans RUFC club.

There’s a reminder of when Linford Christie came to Sutton, some old Mansfield Town snaps and a throwback to the 1981 Mansfield Half Marathon.

Take a look at our gallery, tag in people connected with clubs and, most importantly, enjoy your trip down memory lane.

1 . Sutton Town v Saudi Arabia A more unusual match took place in 1983 when Sutton Town faced Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in a friendly. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2 . 1990 Clipstone Pit v Pub Rugby 1990 Clipstone Pit v Pub Rugby - the battle for local bragging rights. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield RUFC, January 1987 Mansfield battle Doncaster RUFC for the ball from a line-out during their game in January 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Football in the 70's This junior football team proudly pose in their perfect white kits back in 1973. Is this you in your youth? Photo: Johnston Press Photo Sales