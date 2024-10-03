There’s always been so much going on across the town so narrowing it down was no easy task. We’ve gone all the way back to the 1970’s to bring you pictures from some of the key clubs in the area.
We’ve got Stags, Mansfield Harriers, Mansfield RUFC and the Mansfield Giants all covered.
But that’s not all, there’s also great historic pics from the Mansfield Half Marathon as well as the local tennis, cricket, hockey and swimming scene.
Tag in anyone you think will be interested – and enjoy your trip down memory lane.
1. Football in the 70's
This junior football team proudly pose in their perfect white kits back in 1973. Is this you in your youth? Photo: Johnston Press
2. 1981 Mansfield Half Marathon
Runners take to the roads of Mansfield for the 1981 Half Marathon. Photo: Johnston Press
3. Mansfield RUFC
A Mansfield RUFC junior team smile for the camera before their match. Does a young you feature here? Photo: Submitted
4. Bilsthorpe FC
Bilsthorpe's team pose for a pre-match back all the way back in 1985. Photo: Johnston Press