These children are pictured having fun during a visit by Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie to Kirkby in 2016 as part of the Active Ashfield Games. Christie, who won gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, encouraged the children as they raced against each other over a 60 metre distance. Do you know these children?These children are pictured having fun during a visit by Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie to Kirkby in 2016 as part of the Active Ashfield Games. Christie, who won gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, encouraged the children as they raced against each other over a 60 metre distance. Do you know these children?
These children are pictured having fun during a visit by Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie to Kirkby in 2016 as part of the Active Ashfield Games. Christie, who won gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, encouraged the children as they raced against each other over a 60 metre distance. Do you know these children?

Check out these nostalgic sport pics from Mansfield and Ashfield's grassroots scene going all the way back to the 1970's

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Mar 2022, 09:44 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 14:42 GMT
Our latest sports retro gallery has nipped into our archives to bring you these pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s sports scene down the decades.

There’s always been so much going on across the town so narrowing it down was no easy task. We’ve gone all the way back to the 1970’s to bring you pictures from some of the key clubs in the area.

We’ve got Stags, Mansfield Harriers, Mansfield RUFC and the Mansfield Giants all covered.

But that’s not all, there’s also great historic pics from the Mansfield Half Marathon as well as the local tennis, cricket, hockey and swimming scene.

Tag in anyone you think will be interested – and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Email your retro pics to [email protected]

This junior football team proudly pose in their perfect white kits back in 1973. Is this you in your youth?

1. Football in the 70's

This junior football team proudly pose in their perfect white kits back in 1973. Is this you in your youth? Photo: Johnston Press

Photo Sales
Runners take to the roads of Mansfield for the 1981 Half Marathon.

2. 1981 Mansfield Half Marathon

Runners take to the roads of Mansfield for the 1981 Half Marathon. Photo: Johnston Press

Photo Sales
A Mansfield RUFC junior team smile for the camera before their match. Does a young you feature here?

3. Mansfield RUFC

A Mansfield RUFC junior team smile for the camera before their match. Does a young you feature here? Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Bilsthorpe's team pose for a pre-match back all the way back in 1985.

4. Bilsthorpe FC

Bilsthorpe's team pose for a pre-match back all the way back in 1985. Photo: Johnston Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldStags
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice