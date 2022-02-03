Check out these brilliant sports day retro pictures at Mansfield and Ashfield's schools during the 1960's and 70's

Who doesn’t remember taking part in fun events like the egg and spoon race or sack races, as well as more competitive sporting races.

Here we have nipped into our archives to bring you these nearly 60 year old pictures from school sports days.

We’ve got plenty of schools covered, including Manor School, Kingsway Primary School, Ashfield School, Berry Hill School and Broomhill School.

If you – or a relative – went to school in the 1960’s then these pictures are a must see.

1. School sports at Berry Hill - 1963 Youngsters take part in a traditional sack race at Berry Hill in 1963. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2. Newgate Lane School -1965 Youngsters enjoy a sprint race. One runner seems have lost his lane. This was taken in 1965 during a sports day at Newgate Lane. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. Newgate Lane School 1970 Mothers of children at Newgate Lane School get involved in the fun in 1970. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Newgate Lane School - 1965 Relay running with a difference at a Newgate Lane School sports day in 1965. Photo: JPI Photo Sales