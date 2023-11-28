News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
These Manor School pupils show off an impressive sports shield in 1963.These Manor School pupils show off an impressive sports shield in 1963.
These Manor School pupils show off an impressive sports shield in 1963.

Check out these brilliant pictures showing the joy of sports days at Mansfield and Ashfield's schools - including Manor School, Kingsway Primary School, Ashfield School and Berry Hill School - 60 years ago

School sports day has always been the highlight of the year for pupils across the area.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Feb 2022, 07:05 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT

Who doesn’t remember taking part in fun events like the egg and spoon race or sack races, as well as more competitive sporting races.

Here we have nipped into our archives to bring you these nearly 60 year old pictures from school sports days.

We’ve got plenty of schools covered, including Manor School, Kingsway Primary School, Ashfield School, Berry Hill School and Broomhill School.

If you – or a relative – went to school in the 1960’s then these pictures are a must see.

And if you like this retro gallery, then you might like these retro galleries from down the years.

Youngsters take part in a traditional sack race at Berry Hill in 1963.

1. School sports at Berry Hill - 1963

Youngsters take part in a traditional sack race at Berry Hill in 1963. Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Youngsters enjoy a sprint race. One runner seems have lost his lane. This was taken in 1965 during a sports day at Newgate Lane.

2. Newgate Lane School -1965

Youngsters enjoy a sprint race. One runner seems have lost his lane. This was taken in 1965 during a sports day at Newgate Lane. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mothers of children at Newgate Lane School get involved in the fun in 1970.

3. Newgate Lane School 1970

Mothers of children at Newgate Lane School get involved in the fun in 1970. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Relay running with a difference at a Newgate Lane School sports day in 1965.

4. Newgate Lane School - 1965

Relay running with a difference at a Newgate Lane School sports day in 1965. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AshfieldMansfield