Check out these brilliant pictures showing the joy of sports days at Mansfield and Ashfield's schools - including Manor School, Kingsway Primary School, Ashfield School and Berry Hill School - 60 years ago
Who doesn’t remember taking part in fun events like the egg and spoon race or sack races, as well as more competitive sporting races.
Here we have nipped into our archives to bring you these nearly 60 year old pictures from school sports days.
We’ve got plenty of schools covered, including Manor School, Kingsway Primary School, Ashfield School, Berry Hill School and Broomhill School.
If you – or a relative – went to school in the 1960’s then these pictures are a must see.
