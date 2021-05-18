Check out our tips as Southwell Racecourse prepares to welcome back racegoers on Wednesday evening

Punters will return to Southwell on Wednesday. (Photo by Tim Goode - Pool / Getty Images)

There is over £52,000 on offer for the meeting, with the going currently Good, Good to Soft in places. We have previewed the pick of the action.

One of the features races of the day is the £12,200 N&L Franklin Developments Handicap Chase over an extended three miles and one furlongs at 5.10pm. The 11/4 market leader is Accordingtogino for Dan and Harry Skelton. The eight-year-old has finished second on his last two starts and caught the eye with a solid effort in defeat at Cheltenham last time out.

His main market rival is The Devils Drop (3/1) who also filled the runner-up spot on his latest start at Newbury in March. Raised 4lb for that effort, he still looks capable of further improvement and is respected along with Town Parks (7/2) who scored at Hereford in November, before finishing a good third at Carlisle in December.

William Of Orange (9/2) unseated-rider at Ayr on his latest start, but had previously impressed at Southwell in April when a smooth winner by three and three-quarter lengths. Top-weight Rocco (13/2) was a good second at Ludlow in March, but was below par at Southwell on his latest start. Knockoura (12/1) and The Tourard Man (16/1) complete the seven runners.

The £12,200 Join Southwell Golf Club is another interesting event at 5.45pm. Midnights’ Gift scored at Fakenham in November and shapes with promise at Newbury in March. Top-weight Witness Protection was well-beaten in handicap company at the Cheltenham Festival, but bounced back to form to finish second at the track in April.

Ashington is a smart type who scored at Sedgefield in March and is open to further improvement, along with the consistent Onthefrontfoot who dinished second at Sedgefield last month.

The six runners are completed by The Bees Knees who disappointed when sixth at Perth recently and bottom-weight Statuario was only beaten by a nose on his latest start.

Elsewhere on the card, the N&L Franklin Developments Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (6.50pm) boasts a prize fund of £7,200 and has attracted a small but select field of four runners. An Tailliur has won his last two starts and whilst he has to defy a 19lb rise, he sets the standard along with Getthepot who scored by nine lengths at Ayr earlier this month, but has been raised 10lb by the handicapper. Bay Of Intrigue has disappointed this term and has to improve to feature, whilst Thomas Kershaw looks to record another shock victory having scored at 80/1 at Uttoxeter last time out.

Former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman is also represented on the card as she part-owns the Kim Bailey-trained Subway Surf who runs in the Bramley Newspaper Mares’ Maiden Hurdle at 7.20pm. The seven-year-old has filled the runner-up spot on her last two starts, but this looks a gilt-edged opportunity for the Milan mare to open her account over hurdles.

Southwell Selections

5.10pm Town Parks

5.45pm Midnights’ Gift

6.20pm Pop The Champagne

6.50pm An Tailliur

7.20pm Subway Surf

7.50pm Taras Day

8.20pm San Agustin