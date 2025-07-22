Caleb Jewell to return to Derbyshire in 2026

Caleb Jewell will return to Derbyshire in 2026.

Caleb Jewell, has signed a deal to return to Derbyshire for the 2026 season.

Jewell has enjoyed a strong start to life at The Central Co-op County Ground, scoring 821 Rothesay County Championship runs, including six half-centuries, one century and a high-score of 232. He was also ever-present in the Vitality Blast side, passing 50 on three occasions, as part of a destructive opening pairing with Aneurin Donald.

The Tasmanian batter, who won the 2025 Big Bash with Hobart Hurricanes, remains available for the upcoming Metro Bank One-Day Cup and the Rothesay County Championship run-in, and he has now signed to return for the entire 2026 campaign, with the Club having acted quickly to retain a key member of the batting unit.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Caleb has performed brilliantly in the first half of the season, despite adapting to new conditions, and we were keen to get a deal done quickly.

“As well as his stellar performances, Caleb has also settled into our dressing room really well. He brings real grit and determination to our ranks, the exact qualities you want from an overseas signing.

“This is the latest move we’ve made, which proves we can hold on to our best players and build. The likes of Harry Moore, Brooke Guest and Caleb Jewell committing their futures to us shows they are buying into our project.”

Jewell added: “I’ve loved my time with Derbyshire so far and I’m really happy to have signed for next season already.

“There’s a great bunch of players at this Club, they’ve all made me feel so welcome and that’s been reflected on the field with positive results, particularly in red ball cricket.

“Hopefully we can have a strong 50-over competition and then focus our efforts on staying in the hunt for promotion, to give our supporters a really memorable season.”