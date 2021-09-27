Bulwell Bomber Luke Fletcher named in Wisden's Team of the Year

Luke Fletcher took 66 wickets during the County Championship season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Bulwell Bomber bagged 66 wickets at 14.90 to become the country’s leading wicket taker in the County Championship.

“I am really proud of what I have achieved this year,” Fletcher said, “Having never taken 50 wickets in a County Championship season before, it was brilliant to tick that achievement off the list, and to then go beyond that was great.

“To be recognised for the efforts you put in is really nice, and it’s a pleasure to earn this award ahead of some tremendous players who have had very good seasons.”

“At the start of the season, you never expect anything like these personal awards. You just try and do what you can to improve, and do what you can for the team to get over the line.”

Fletcher was a part of a fearsome seam trio in Division One, with Dane Paterson (54 wickets) and Brett Hutton (29 wickets) helping Notts to a third place finish.

“It was an impressive effort by the bowlers all year, and we have gelled really well. We have been relentless and we all have mutual respect for each other and the hard graft that is put in,” Fletcher added.

“When Dane came to the club, I got on with him straight away and I knew he was the type of bloke I would get along with on and off the field. I played with Brett a lot before he left to Northants, now he has come back and is someone who will run in all day for the team and is hugely disciplined.

“It has been a pleasure to play with them, and the guys that have had a vital role to play in the attack this year, including Joey Evison, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney, Stuart Broad and Liam Patterson-White, who have contributed to a successful season.”

The 33-year-old is also in the running for cinch Player of the Year, alongside Simon Harmer, Joe Root, and David Bedingham. The winner of this award will be announced during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy final.

Fletcher’s award is the second PCA gong received by a Nottinghamshire player this summer, with Samit Patel named as the Vitality Blast Player of the Year.