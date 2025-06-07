Bryce stars with bat and ball to guide The Blaze to victory over Essex

Kathryn Bryce scored a run a ball unbeaten 51 to guide The Blaze to victory.

Kathryn Bryce starred with bat and ball as The Blaze beat Essex Women by seven wickets in the Vitality Blast match at the Central Co-op County Ground Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite losing opening bowler Grace Ballinger after one ball of the game, The Blaze delivered a disciplined display in the field with Bryce taking 2 for 11 and Cassidy McCarthy 2 for 22.

Essex were bowled out for 104, Jo Gardner making 22, but that proved inadequate with Bryce scoring a run a ball unbeaten 51 to seal a bonus point win with 35 balls to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blaze suffered a setback at the start when Ballinger pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and had to leave the field.

But it was Essex who had problems to solve when they lost three wickets in the powerplay.

Kathryn Bryce took over from Ballinger and with her fourth delivery, had Lauren Winfield-Hill lbw playing across the line.

Essex then lost two wickets in the fourth over. A brilliant piece of fielding by Ella Claridige at gully ran out Lissy Macleod before Cordelia Griffith top edged a pull to mid on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Scrivens and Madeline Penna were beginning to repair the damage when they both fell in quick succession.

Scrivens top edged a reverse sweep at Josie Groves and was caught at point before Penna missed a conventional sweep at Kirstie Gordon to leave Essex on 44 for 5.

Gardner and Sophia Smale added 42 from 37 balls but the pair were parted in the 17th over when Smale was bowled trying to sweep Maddy Green.

Gardner went in the next over, caught at deep mid wicket off McCarthy and Bryce returned to bowl Eva Gray in the 19th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Essex passed 100 but they needed early wickets to have a chance of defending a small total and Kate Coppack struck in the first over of the Blaze chase.

She found enough movement to have Georgia Elwiss caught behind without scoring but she lost control in her next over which cost 17.

Esmae MacGregor replaced her and had Marie Kelly caught at mid off but at the end of the powerplay,The Blaze were well on course at 45 for 2.

MacGregor beat Sarah Bryce’s drive but sister Kathryn moved through the gears and won the game in style with a straight six off Smale which also took her to a richly deserved 50.