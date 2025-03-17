Blidworth’s David Worthington to represent GB in Horseball World Cup in Argentina

Blidworth man David Worthington has been selected to represent Team GB at the 2025 Horseball World Cup in Argentina.

David, now 40, has played the sport since a teenager and has represented his country on numerous occasions, travelling all over Europe competing.

At his last international competition, David helped secure bronze for Team GB and they are now looking to build on this performance by finishing on the podium once again.

The competition in Buenos Aires begins next Monday and will run the entire week with matches being held every day. There are over 20 nations taking part.

David Worthington in horseball action.

His local pub, The Bird in Hand in Blidworth, has held a fundraising day to help ease the burden of David having to fund the long trip all by himself.

“The chance to compete on a global stage representing my country is such a privilege,” he said.

“The Horseball World Cup is the pinnacle of my sport and to have the support from my local community and The Bird in Hand means the world to me.

“I’m so proud I’m representing my country and local community and the support from my family and friends has been unbelievable.”

David Worthington with wife Jude.

Alongside competing in horseball for local team Derby Pro Elite, David runs his own local welding company based in Blidworth.

Horseball can best be described as a cross between rugby and basketball on horseback and has been likened to Quidditch on horses from the world of Harry Potter.

Originating in France, the sport has grown and is now played worldwide.

David has worked closely with the Retraining of Racehorses charity (ROR) offering many ex-racehorses a second chance in life with a new career.