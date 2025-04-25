Blaze’s Wheeler agrees loan deal with Worcestershire Rapids
The 19-year-old, entering her first year as a full-time professional, will initially join up with the Rapids for competitive matches in April and May, with the deal including an option to be extended further into the summer.
Wheeler will be dual-registered during her time with Worcestershire – she will be available to play for the Rapids from Sunday’s 50-over fixture against Leicestershire at Uppingham, but will continue to train with The Blaze and remain eligible for selection in tier-one cricket.
“Amy’s had a really impressive winter on the first-team staff, and this increased exposure to competitive cricket will only help accelerate her development,” said The Blaze’s Director of Cricket James Cutt.
“We’ve already seen the benefits of the three-tier system in the last few days with Michaela [Kirk]’s loan to Northamptonshire. She hit a brilliant hundred in her first game over the weekend, and that success in a competitive environment can only stand her in good stead.
“We hope Amy is able to make a similarly positive impression over at New Road, while remaining part of our senior setup.
"We'd also like to thank Worcestershire and Northamptonshire for working with us to provide these opportunities for our players."
