Binch Racing duo endure frustrating return at Snetterton
With high temperatures and a positive mood in the camp, the team were looking to build on a positive outing at Donington Park four weeks earlier with racers Joe Talbot and Oliver Barr well rested and raring to go.
Free practice saw Talbot sixth fastest and Barr 13th in both sessions, putting them both into Q2 which proved challenging thanks to two red flags, and meant they qualified 12th and 13th respectively, though Barr was put 16th on the grid due to a minor penalty.
The ten-lap sprint race took place in evening sunshine, Talbot climbing the field well but on lap ten suffering a gearbox issue that led to a low speed fall.
Barr also started well and steadily gained places to secure a best placing of the season so far in ninth.
The 14-lap feature race saw Talbot start from sixth and Barr 12th, but Talbot got caught u p in a first corner melee and was forced off the track along with Jack Kennedy, with just a few bruises suffered.
Barr was forced wide by the incident and lost several places, dropping to 18th before forcing his way back up to 14th spot.
However, in trying to overtake Eduardo Columbi, he asked too much of his rear tyre at the apex of Agostini’s which brought the back end of the bike around too quickly and he was down.
A team spokesman said: “Needless to say the whole team were devastated, a very rare double DNF. One that was not within our control and the other made from determination and effort. What was promised to yield so much gave us nothing and it hurt.
“It took a real effort from everybody and a rider funded ice cream to bring the smiles back to the awning. By the time we had packed down bounce back plans were already underway. We go again.”
Talbot now sits eighth in the standings with 42 points and Barr 16th on 13.
The riders now head to Knockhill in Scotland this weekend.
