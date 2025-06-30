Big boost for young Mansfield swim sensation Harry Smith

Mansfield Swimming Club's 10-year-old sensation Harry Smith has been selected as an Everyone Active Sporting Champion.

The programme gives him free access to top-class facilities including Lammas and Kirkby leisure centres, along with exclusive mentoring from elite athletes.

These include British sprinter and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, providing valuable support and inspiration as Harry’s swimming career continues to progress.

Smith has already won an incredible 103 medals, including more than 64 golds, since starting his journey just over a year ago.

Harry Smith with his growing trophy haul

He has also scooped the prestigious Top Male award at six competitions, including Mansfield Swimming Club’s own Major Oak Meet in November 2024.

This award recognises the most successful male swimmer at each meet, based on overall points across all events.

Harry is a key member of Mansfield Swimming Club, training five times a week and competes in both team and individual events across the region.

At the 2025 Nottinghamshire ASA County Championships, he reached eight finals and claimed bronze in the 100m butterfly.

Harry Smith in pool action.

As a true all-rounder, Harry competes in all four strokes - freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly and excels in the individual medley.

The medley, which combines all four strokes, is widely considered his top event.

The swimming season runs from September to July, and Harry is currently competing in Mansfield’s Club Championships.

Before his summer break, where he drops to three training sessions a week, he still has two team galas and three open meets left in July.

Harry Smith meets his hero Adam Peaty.

Harry’s passion for swimming is matched by his dedication, not only training most days but also spending long weekends competing alongside his friends.

He recently attended the AP International meet at the London Aquatic Centre, hosted by Olympic champion Adam Peaty.

Harry has now met Peaty and several other Olympians multiple times which fuels his drive to succeed.

Swimming runs in the family too, with his younger sister Isabelle, aged eight, also a swimmer at Mansfield SC.

Emma Morrell of Everyone Active said: “We’re thrilled to welcome 10-year-old Harry to the Everyone Active Sporting Champions Scheme at Lammas Leisure Centre.

“Harry has shown he is a dedicated swimmer with incredible talent and determination, and has already made waves in local competitions.

“His commitment in the pool is truly inspiring, and we’re proud to support his journey as he continues to chase his dreams.

“With the help of our scheme, we hope to provide Harry with the tools and opportunities he needs to flourish.

"Watch this space – Harry is one to watch!”

Harry is looking for new sponsors to help cover his travel and expenses for the upcoming season. Any business who may be interested should contact Rich Smith via [email protected] or @harry_swims on Instagram.