Ben McDermott to miss remainder of Derbyshire's season
Ben McDermott will miss the remainder of Derbyshire’s season after being called up to the Australia squad to tour the West Indies and Bangladesh.
Cricket Australia today confirmed the 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is among six players called up to the preliminary squad for the limited overs series’, which were late additions to the international programme.
McDermott will depart for Australia immediately to complete his mandatory quarantine ahead of the opening match against West Indies in St Lucia on 9 July.
Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “This is a huge blow for us, but Ben’s been in and around the Australia squad for some time now and his performances have earned him this opportunity.
“We’ve begun enquiries to find a replacement, but it’s difficult at this late stage before the T20 and with a busy international schedule.
“This is professional cricket and these things happen. Our group of players have the chance to step up and make their mark.”