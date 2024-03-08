Ben Bradley praises £47,329 of funding for grassroots sports in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The projects funded by this include new fencing at Debdale Park, new maintenance equipment at Clipstone Miners Welfare, new goalposts and storage facilities for Forest Town Arena and much more across Mansfield and Warsop.

The funding comes from the Multi-Sport Grassroots Facilities Programme which is an investment programme focussed on enhancing access to grassroots sports across the country. The fund, lasting from 2021-2025, aims to invest over £320 million to level up sports facilities across the country so that every community has the opportunity to access sport.

This announcement of further funding for Mansfield, follows Ben Bradley’s long campaign on improving grassroot sports facilities. This campaign included numerous Parliamentary questions and meetings with ministers as well as leading a debate on the reopening of school sports facilities to the community.

Commenting, Ben Bradley stated:

‘Everyone will know that I’m a self-confessed sports nut and have made levelling up our sports facilities a priority of mine since I was first elected in 2017. That is why it is brilliant news that Mansfield has received just over £47,000 to help improve our local sports facilities.’

‘Whether it’s new goalposts at Forest Town Arena, new maintenance equipment at Clipstone Miners Welfare or any of the other projects that have received funding, all of this money will help to open up access to grassroots sports for people across Mansfield.’

‘Of course, I will keep pushing for even more funding to further level up and improve our grassroots sports facilities in Mansfield and Warsop.’