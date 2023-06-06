The event has so far raised more than £16,000 for local charities, clubs, and organisations.

Open to all, the 2023 swimathon is promising to be the best yet with Sutton Swimming Club, Mansfield Swimming Club, and Sherwood Colliery Swimming Club all committing to take part.

Organisers stressed that members of the public as well as groups, businesses, sporting clubs, charities, organisations, voluntary groups, and more are all welcome to join the fundraising.

Becky Adlington - set to return and swim in home town.

The event is hosted by Mansfield Rotary and the town’s Armchair Club, which supports sporting individuals and clubs.

It is being supported by More Leisure Community Trust, which donates pool time and provides lifeguards and staff support.

Fifty per cent of the money raised by individuals,who swim in 15-minute time slots, and groups will go to the charity of their choice and the remaining 50 per cent will be shared by the Rotary and Armchair clubs for the Mansfield Rotary Benevolent Fund and the Armchair Club Sports Foundation Trust.

The Swimathon will take place at the Water Meadows Swimming Complex on Saturday, 9th September, from 5pm to 9pm.

Full details of how to enter, sponsor a swimmer or help out are at www.armchairclub.org/swimathon, where a team pre-entry form can be completed.

The Armchair Club said: “We are hopeful that our patron Becky Adlington will once again be swimming in the event.

“All participants will receive a certificate signed by Rebecca.

“At previous events teams from Wynndale Primary School, Mansfield, raised £438; Sutton Swimming Club £1,800; and North Notts Junior Hockey Academy £330 — with many more groups and individuals all enjoying taking part and raising money.