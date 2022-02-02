Becky Adlington - visit home is postponed for now.

The four-time Olympic medallist was set to officially open a brand-new swimming facility called swim! Mansfield at Portland Retail Park as well as host a coffee morning there but now a new date is being organised.

However, the pool will still be open as planned from 10am.

It is designed to teach and inspire the next generation and the state-of-the-art facility will cater for families with children aged up to 11.

The centre is designed to offer unique swimming journeys for both babies and children, with experienced coaches, online progress tracking, fun lessons and clean, family-friendly modern facilities.

Free introduction lessons will be available at swim! Mansfield from this Saturday with official lessons starting on Monday, 14th February.