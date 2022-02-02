Becky Adlington appearance postponed but new beginners’ pool will still open in Mansfield this Saturday
Becky Adlington's first public appearance in her home town of Mansfield for some time this Saturday has been postponed due to illness.
The four-time Olympic medallist was set to officially open a brand-new swimming facility called swim! Mansfield at Portland Retail Park as well as host a coffee morning there but now a new date is being organised.
However, the pool will still be open as planned from 10am.
It is designed to teach and inspire the next generation and the state-of-the-art facility will cater for families with children aged up to 11.
The centre is designed to offer unique swimming journeys for both babies and children, with experienced coaches, online progress tracking, fun lessons and clean, family-friendly modern facilities.
Free introduction lessons will be available at swim! Mansfield from this Saturday with official lessons starting on Monday, 14th February.
Adlington, co-founder of Sporting House, a group of Olympian-led brands, which includes swim!, SwimStars and Beth Tweddle Gymnastics, has dedicated the last 15 years to ensuring children from all backgrounds are given the opportunity to learn to swim.