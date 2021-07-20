Bassetlaw League round-up - Cuckney II close the gap at the top with win at Ordsall Bridon

Conall Doughty - 4-40 for Cuckney seconds.

Away at Ordsall Bridon, Cuckney produced an 86-run victory and a full 20 points to close the gap to 30 points, though Clipstone have a game in hand.

Winning the toss, Cuckney were bowled out for 248 runs, Joseph Hayes with 89 runs and Dan Brown with 77. Charlie Kearns took 5-41 and Gary Andrews 3-42.

Matthew Makings hit 65 in the reply, but they were all out for 162, Conall Doughty claiming 4-40.

Just two points separate second to fifth and Welbeck missed a chance to go third when they lost by two wickets at Glapwell Colliery.

Welbeck made 237-9 in their 50 overs, Ben Bowring (45), Martyn Dobson (36), Andrew Marchant (33), Richard Stroh (29) and Ethan Johnson (26) providing solid scoring down the order.

But 69 not out for Liam Douglas led the fightback, George Unwin adding 46, Luke Smith 33 and Lee Topham and Jordan Musgrove 28 each as Glapwell reached a winning 243-8.

Thoresby Colliery are sixth following a seven-wicket win over Notts & Arnold Amateur.

Electing to bat, Notts & Arnold were all out for 121 with Dilhan Cooray scoring 51 of those and Alex Scott 26. Stuart Bullin and Danny Tyson took three wickets each.

Thoresby then coasted home at 121-3 with an unbeaten 58 for Kieran Walker and 25 not out for Ben Marson.

Farnsfield beat Killamarsh Juniors by nine wickets.

Killamarsh reached 209-4 in their 50 overs, Adam Burgess leading the way with 83 not out.

But Farnsfield made it look easy at 210-1 with 96 not out for Mathew Roberts and an unbeaten 76 for Zach Richmond-Dixon.

Anston kept up the pressure in third place with a 60-run victory away to struggling Bawtry.

Papplewick & Linby seconds lead the way at the top of the Division One table and they gained revenge for a recent defeat at Worksop by crushing their promotion rivals by 116 runs.