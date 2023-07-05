News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield Spartans’ Archie Leaper lands Midlands Box Cup crown

Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy's Archie Leaper won the 2023 Midlands Box Cup. held at the Secret Space in Birmingham.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST
Archie Leaper shows off his Midlands Box Cup.

The 14-year-old from Kirkby faced Oliver Green from Acocks Boxing Club in the semi-final on the Saturday and won the contest via a unanimous decision in destructive fashion.

He then went onto to beat Shyian Uddin a day later in the final, knocking Uddin's headguard off with a vicious uppercut left hook combination at the end of the first round.

However, in the second round Uddin got a point deducted for a foul.

At the start of the third round, Archie avenged the foul by smashing Uddin with a right hand that forced the ref to give a standing eight count to Uddin.

Archie again won via unanimous decision and claimed the 63kg Midlands Box Cup Champion belt with two dominating displays.

Also in action from Ashfield Spartans was Jack Trenam (aged 15), who lost on points to Sylas Fox of Black Country Boxing in a semi-final that was toe to toe action with plenty of highlight moments.

Fox went onto win the final a day later, stopping Charlie Craddock of Telford ABC in the second round.

Paddy Cash (aged 14) lost to Robbie Caygill of Shildon ABC on points in his semif-inal and Caygill went on to win the final against Oscar Merrywether of Western Warriors the next day.

Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy are based in Congress House on Kingsley Street, Kirkby. You can contact them via https://www.facebook.com/AshfieldSpartansBoxingAcademy/

