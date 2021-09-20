Ashfield Rugby Union Club are beaten by Mellish on home debut at new Larwood Park
Ashfield started the new season with a 26-3 defeat at their new Larwood Park home.
With plenty of the old heads in the crowd the play didn't disappoint with Ashfield getting off to a flying start camping down on the opposition 22, with powerful running from no8 josh Heald. Quick ball movement from the break down by man of the match Tyler Morgan brought a penalty which was kicked by 18 year old Bradley Freeman.
This was followed by more pressure which unfortunately didn't materialise into more points. Mellish started to then get a foot in the game scoring two very quick tries before half-time.
Ashfield stuck at it and didn't give up throughout the second half, but just couldn't convert possession into points as Mellish wrapped up the win.