Ashfield Rugby Union Club are beaten by Mellish on home debut at new Larwood Park

Ashfield could not mark their home debut with a win.

With plenty of the old heads in the crowd the play didn't disappoint with Ashfield getting off to a flying start camping down on the opposition 22, with powerful running from no8 josh Heald. Quick ball movement from the break down by man of the match Tyler Morgan brought a penalty which was kicked by 18 year old Bradley Freeman.

This was followed by more pressure which unfortunately didn't materialise into more points. Mellish started to then get a foot in the game scoring two very quick tries before half-time.