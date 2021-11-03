Ashfield RUFC beat Boston in low scoring battle

Ashfield RUFC came through a tough battle.

Very difficult windy conditions dictating most of the opening exchanges, but Ashfield’s powerful scrum started to take control of the contest.

The front row of Chris Houseman, Gregory Newbutt and Nick Brearley then began to turn to screw as the visitors continued to push for an opening score.

Both sides knew it was key to turn their pressure into points because any mistake was punished using the wind and sending the ball 60m back down the field.

Ashfield had a dominant scrum in centre field which Josh Heald picked up and linked with scrumhalf Matt Upton who in turn hit full back Thomas Childs at pace breaking the first tackle and stepping past the full back with ease scoring the only try of the game which went unconverted.